Iron Chef Detroit III returns on June 11, benefiting Cass Community Social Services

(WXYZ) — A cooking battle between two of the best chefs in Detroit will take place later this month, all benefiting a good cause.

Iron Chef Detroit III features a battle between Selden Standard Chef Andy Hollyday and Grey Ghost Chef John Vermiglio, with funds raised going to Cass Community Social Services.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 11, at Eastern Market's Shed 5, and will be co-hosted by Carlos Parisi and Chef Jon Kung.

Hollyday and Vermiglio will face off in a live, three-round cooking competition that will be judged by a panel featuring Baobab Fare Chef Mamba Hamissi, SheWolf Chef Anthony Lombardo and Detroit Poet Laureate Jessica Care Moore.

During the event, guests will be able to enjoy food and beverages from over 20 tasting tables from across metro Detroit, including Selden Standard, Basan, Dutch Girl Donuts, Faygo, Grand Traverse Pie, Sprout House Natural Foods Market, Green Dot Stables, Cornbread and more.

At the end of each round, the chefs present their dishes to the judges, who will determine the winner, and they will also utilize a secret ingredient unveiled live at the event.

Tickets are $50 in advance at the Iron Chef Detroit website, and will be available for $60 at the door.