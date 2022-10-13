Watch Now
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds

Posted at 5:36 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 17:36:04-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money.

The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The government says some families may be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed, as well as other payments owed to them.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says many people who qualify for the tax benefits will need to file a 2021 federal income tax return to get the credit.

