Isle Royale closes tent & group campsites at 4 campgrounds due to continued wolf activity

(WXYZ) — Isle Royale National Park is closing tents and group campsites at four campgrounds for the rest of the season due to continued wolf activity.

According to the National Park Service, tent and group campsites and hammock use will be prohibited at Three Mile, Daisy Farm, Moskey Basin and Caribou Island. Off-trail camping zones surrounding these campgrounds will also be closed until the end of the season.

The park said it continues to receive reports of wolves being interested in tents at these campgrounds, with the wolves pawing and digging at tents and entering tents to drag packs and sleeping pads away.

The closure includes only the 13 tent sites, eight group campsites and tent and hammock use at four campgrouds. There are still 32 shelters open for camping at the four campgrounds.

"Fall is a lovely time to visit the park, and all Isle Royale campgrounds remain open,” said Park Superintendent Denice Swanke.

In the past month, the park did install a backback storage cage at Three Mile Campground and required visitors to store all packs in the cages at Three Mile and Rock Harbor campgrounds.

Earlier this year, the park had to close campgrounds because of wolf-human interactions.

