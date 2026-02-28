Israeli officials say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. No word from US or Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli officials told The Associated Press Saturday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. or Iran on his status.

The assassination of the second leader of the Islamic Republic, who had no designated successor, would throw its future into doubt.

In a nationally televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “growing signs” that Khamenei had been killed when Israel struck his compound early Saturday.

Shortly after the address, two Israeli officials said Israel had confirmed his death. The officials both spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement and gave no further details.

Khamenei succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He had the final say on all major policies, led Iran’s clerical establishment and personally commanded the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard – the two main centers of power in the country’s theocracy.

