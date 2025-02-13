'It truly is the Spirit of Detroit.' Volunteers help Detroit seniors with snow removal after storm

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were plenty of cold hands, but a lot of warm hearts as volunteers cleared sidewalks and walkways on McDougall Street in Detroit’s Banglatown neighborhood. That’s right near Hamtramck.

“I feel like I’m doing good deeds,” said Hunter Thomas, 10.

Thomas is from Lawn Academy, a non-profit that instills values in young people through service.

“We want them to be strong academically. We want them to be strong in the community. We want them to know that they have a responsibility to the community to actually give back,” said Eric Williams, Program Coordinator for Lawn Academy.

Lawn Academy answered the city’s call for help with its Serve Detroit Snow Removal program, a free service open to Detroit seniors who live alone or residents who are not able to remove snow on their own.

Pauline Young started to get emotional as volunteers came to help.

"Thank you all and thank the Lord for sending y’all here!" she said.

The seniors on the receiving end of these volunteers’ generosity were overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Beautiful. Beautiful. God bless them," said Barbara Beesley.

Beesley says there’s no way she would’ve been able to shovel her sidewalks and walkway on her own.

“It truly is the Spirit of Detroit. Showing up and as you saw today, being able to see what it looks like and feels like to participate in this cause and providing this service,” said Kayana Sessoms, City of Detroit District 3 Manager.

Detroit has roughly 150 volunteers signed up to shovel snow throughout the city. Some began working Wednesday night. More will be deployed this weekend.

Those interested in volunteering with the Serve Detroit Snow Removal Program or seniors in need of services can find more information by calling (313) 224-4415 or visiting: https://detroitmi.gov/departments/department-neighborhoods/serve-detroit.

