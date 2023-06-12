'It was all kids': Several fights break out at Summer Festival in Dearborn Heights

Three people could be facing charges after a series of brawls broke out at Dearborn Height's Summer Festival on Saturday.

The five-day event, formerly known as Spirit Festival, has grown substantially over the years according to coordinators.

They are now working with police to ensure it remains safe and family-friendly in the future.

A swarm of what looks like teenagers and young adults can be seen stampeding into a fight circle in a video given to us by TCD Dearborn News.

Witnesses can also be heard screaming and others were pulling out their phones to record the chaos.

"I've worked for the city and worked in this department, parks and recreation, for 35 years now and I haven't seen situations like what we had last night," said Kim Laurencelle, the director of Parks and Recreations for the city of Dearborn Heights.

Laurencelle says she's thankful for the police department's swift response.

Officers even had to pin down and restrain some of the people involved.

According to the Police Chief, Jerrod Hart, they arrested three people.

"I would chalk it up to some very rambunctious kids. It was all kids and we needed to handle that situation," said Laurencelle.

Laurencell says the other four days of the festival went smoothly and they had record-breaking attendance.

"I know we are probably over 20,000 based on what our sales were with the carnival company," said Laurencelle.

She says the event is notoriously family-friendly and will remain so.

"A lot of exciting things for families to do and that is what we strive to have happen," said Laurencelle.

Chief Hart says they are re-evaluating the planning process for this event.

He says, most importantly, they want to better control access points next year and possibly up security.