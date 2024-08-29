It's a back-to-school roller coaster for Michigan families as weather causes classes to cancel

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I’m reaching out to inform you that due to the extreme temperatures forecasted for the next two days, we will be implementing half day schedules."

That's a part of the voicemail mom Amy Rumrill received from American Montessori Academy in Westland that started her family's roller coaster back-to-school week.

"It’s been interesting to say the least," Rumrill told 7 News Detroit.

She said she's received four voicemails this week just for her daughter Ella who just started sixth grade at American Montessori Academy.

"Monday she had a half day and then she was supposed to have a full day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," Rumrill said.

Spoiler alert! That didn't happen.

Rumrill said that on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday were changed to half days due to the excessive heat.

RELATED VIDEO: DTE says 'significant' damage from Tuesday's storm left about 300,000 without power

DTE: 'Significant' damage from Tuesday's storm left about 300,000 without power

Then, the weather looked better and Wednesday was changed back to a full day.

But, don't get too comfortable!

After Tuesday night's powerful storms, at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the back-to-school roller coaster twisted upside down and school was canceled for Wednesday.

At this point, Ella still hasn't had a full day. When we asked her how she feels about that, she said "sad."

Ellla has an older brother Carter who is starting ninth grade at Loyola High School.

He had school canceled entirely on Tuesday.

"I was excited to meet all the new teachers and stuff, but that never happened," Carter said.

Fortunately for Rumrill, she's self-employed, so she has been able to make the last-minute adjustments work, but she knows it's been a headache for many other parents across Southeast Michigan.

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Eastpointe Community Schools had half days this week due to excessive heat.

Southfield Public Schools closed entirely Tuesday.



RELATED VIDEO: 'A lot of tired students.' Excessive heat makes start of Detroit's school year difficult

'A lot of tired students.' Excessive heat disrupts start of Detroit school year

Rumrill said she's hoping the rest of the school year goes smoother but as we all know, you can't exactly get off the ride that is Michigan weather.

We'll cross our fingers as the back-to-school roller coaster continues.

"Basically, every day is different," Ella said.