'It’s been a wonderful life.' Family business Biddle Bowl set to close after 76 years

(WXYZ) — It's the end of an era and a family business, passed down through three generations.

The bowling center that was once a pillar in the community will soon be just a memory.

“It’s been a pleasure to give back to the city of Wyandotte, what they have given to us," said Bob Woelkers, the owner's father.

RELATED VIDEO: 2018 report on Biddle Bowl's legacy in Wyandotte

Biddle Bowl in Wyandotte to close after 76 years Friday. Watch our 2018 report

Biddle Bowl, after over seven decades of birthday parties, date nights and bowling leagues will be closing their doors for good.

“It’s close to home and the people are fantastic," said one visitor.

Locals trickled into the center, sharing their favorite memories of growing up visiting the center.

“We used to be homeschooled and every Friday we used to come here and bowl with my mom," said another bowler.

The family reflected on the legacy of their business as patrons turned friends stop in to say one last goodbye.

“It’s been a wonderful life, it’s a wonderful business to be here in the wonderful city of Wyandotte," said Woelkers. “I’m going to miss it, but my body says it’s time to retire. It has been, without a doubt, a life worth living."

Biddle Bowl is open today from noon until 9 p.m.