'It's crazy.' This pumpkin in New Boston is growing to new heights thanks to a tree

(WXYZ) — There's a pumpkin in New Boston that's growing to new heights. No, really.

Natalie Glinski said she planted several pumpkin plants in May never thinking of the spooky season surprise that would greet her months later.

Glinski said the closest plant was about six feet away from the evergreen tree on the side of her house, but that didn't stop the pumpkins from growing up the tree. She said the other pumpkins got too heavy and broke off the vine, but one remained.

"It grew with the tree, and it formed around the branches," said Glinski. "It's crazy."

Photos from outside her house show the extent of the vines and the pumpkin nestled right there 15 feet up in the evergreen tree.

She said it was her first year ever planting pumpkins and she, of course, never intended for the pumpkins to grow into the tree. Glinski said the remaining pumpkin has grown around the branches so it's stuck up there now.

"People they stop and look and see if I've gotten it down," laughed Glinski. "If we can get it down in one whole piece, we're going to carve it and reuse the seeds and try to plant them in a different location next year so they don't grow up the tree again."