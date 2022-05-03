'It's different!' Siblings open Mezcal restaurant in Ferndale to offer flavors of Mexico City

FERNDALE, MI (WXYZ) — A brother-sister duo is bringing the taste of Mexico City to Ferndale.

Sandra Haro and her brother Jose Granados opened up Mezcal Ferndale on 201 E 9 Mile Rd in late March. Together, the siblings are hoping to bring a new flavor to the forefront of Mexican food.

“So there’s a lot of tequila here, or, a lot of the Mexican restaurants have tequila, but they didn’t have mezcal,” Jose Granados said.

Mezcal is a popular drink in Mexico City. Like tequila, it's made from agave, but not just blue agave.

“It’s more craft. It tastes smokier, and there’s different flavors,” Granados said.

Mezcal can also be incorporated in foods like tacos and burritos.

The siblings say in Mexico City, it is becoming an increasingly popular item.

"Mezcal right now is really popular in Mexico. I mean even in the tourist areas like Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, right now, it's becoming very popular," Sandra Haro said.

At Mezcal Ferndale, they add mezcal to dishes like soup, tacos and burritos. It is also incorporated in drinks and coffees.

"It's different," Haro said.

Mezcal Ferndale's menu is extensive—offering customers items like tacos, tostadas, churros, and more.

“We have been selecting these items to be different or unique,” Haro said.

And so far, it seems like the people of Ferndale are loving it. Haro says on weekends sometimes waits are over an hour.

"And they were like, 'just put us on the list,' and I was like wow," Haro said.

With warmer days ahead, the restaurant plans on opening their outdoor patio.

Granados says the business is even planning on bringing out Latin musicians to play music for outdoor diners.

"So there’s an ambiance where you can relax, sit down outside, and hear some of the Spanish Rock Espanol," he said.

Right now, Mezcal Ferndale is open Monday through Saturday, but soon they’ll be open on Sundays for brunch.

“So we’re working on the menu for all the Mexican Breakfast or Brunch,” Haro said.