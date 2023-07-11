It's Free Slurpee Day: Happy 96th birthday, 7-Eleven!

(WXYZ) — Happy birthday, 7-Eleven! The convenience store chain is celebrating its 96th birthday today with free Slurpees for all.

The chain celebrates its birthday every year on its namesake day: July 11 (7/11) with a free small Slurpee promotion.

According to 7-Eleven's website, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will celebrate Slurpee Day.

In honor of the big day, participating locations will feature a limited-time-only Sprite Lymonade Legacy Slurpee in case you're looking to try something new.

The convenience retailer also announced a first-of-its-kind digital collectible for Slurpee fans. It's available starting at 7:11 p.m. ET. To learn more on how to snag the digital collectible, click here.

“We’re always looking for new and creative ways to celebrate with our customers on our favorite day of the year, Slurpee Day. This year, we’re marking another first for the brand with our inaugural digital collectible, ‘Find Your Slurpee Vibe’,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, said in a press release. “Customers – or mixologists – can virtually curate specialty drinks to find their own Slurpee vibe. And who knows? Maybe you’ll even give us some inspiration for future flavors.”