It's International Dog Day!

So here's a gallery of some of Michiganders four-legged best friends!

Rootbeer from Southfield, MiPhoto by: Lyle C.
Rootbeer from Southfield, MiPhoto by: Lyle C.
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Frankie from Warren, MIPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Corky P.
Frankie from Warren, MIPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Corky P.
240635226_10223984710698349_7910493051235794553_n.jpg
Coty from Swartz Creek, MI.Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Connie O'Dell- McMichael
240048803_4889995704348703_4960784028620519276_n.jpg
Harley and Quinn from Waterford, MIPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Amanda Wymer
240816811_10224198565444994_8354636812934151937_n.jpg
Clay and Charlie from Chesterfield Township, Michigan.Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Winnie from Grosse Pointe WoodsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Ed Bourke
Winnie from Grosse Pointe WoodsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Ed Bourke
Spencer HempsteadPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Barbara Hempstead
Spencer HempsteadPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Barbara Hempstead
240630317_259402716000152_7108107367211097384_n.jpg
Elvis the Basset Hound from Sterling Heights, MI.Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Vivo the Kid
Bailey
Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Geri Boggess
Bailey
Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Geri Boggess
Rhett, Sterling HeightsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Lisa Kasperek
Rhett, Sterling HeightsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Lisa Kasperek
Bubba from WyandottePhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Bubba from WyandottePhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Harley from WestlandPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Harley from WestlandPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Brownie & Champ from Macomb Twp, MIPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Sue Colonna
Brownie & Champ from Macomb Twp, MIPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Sue Colonna
Ozzie from Sterling Heights!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Heidi Schmidt
Ozzie from Sterling Heights!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Heidi Schmidt
Justice and Mayhem from Harrison Township, MI.Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Justice and Mayhem from Harrison Township, MI.Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Grace & Levi from Sterling HeightsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Grace & Levi from Sterling HeightsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Daisy from NoviPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Sue Statetzny
Daisy from NoviPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Sue Statetzny
Jack Russell Shorty from Macomb TownshipPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Jack Russell Shorty from Macomb TownshipPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Logan from Lincoln Park
Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Nikki W.
Logan from Lincoln Park
Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Nikki W.
Midnight from Monroe, MI.Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Jeanne Crockett
Midnight from Monroe, MI.Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Jeanne Crockett
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Charlie from Lincoln ParkPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Charlie from Lincoln ParkPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer
Gibson from Irish HillsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Gail Reitzel-Estes
Gibson from Irish HillsPhoto by: 7 Action News Viewer, Gail Reitzel-Estes
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer
Monty from Livonia
Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Sherry Frazier Chaffin
Monty from Livonia
Photo by: 7 Action News Viewer, Sherry Frazier Chaffin

It's International Dog Day!

