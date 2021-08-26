It's International Dog Day!

Rootbeer from Southfield, MiLyle C.
Happy International Dog Day!7 Action News Viewer
Frankie from Warren, MI7 Action News Viewer, Corky P.
Harley and Quinn from Waterford, MI7 Action News Viewer, Amanda Wymer
Clay and Charlie from Chesterfield Township, Michigan.7 Action News Viewer
Winnie from Grosse Pointe Woods7 Action News Viewer, Ed Bourke
Spencer Hempstead7 Action News Viewer, Barbara Hempstead
Elvis the Basset Hound from Sterling Heights, MI.7 Action News Viewer, Vivo the Kid
Bailey
7 Action News Viewer, Geri Boggess
Bubba from Wyandotte7 Action News Viewer
Harley from Westland7 Action News Viewer
Brownie & Champ from Macomb Twp, MI7 Action News Viewer, Sue Colonna
Justice and Mayhem from Harrison Township, MI.7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!7 Action News Viewer
Grace & Levi from Sterling Heights7 Action News Viewer
Jack Russell Shorty from Macomb Township7 Action News Viewer
Logan from Lincoln Park
7 Action News Viewer, Nikki W.
Midnight from Monroe, MI.7 Action News Viewer, Jeanne Crockett
Happy International Dog Day!7 Action News Viewer
Charlie from Lincoln Park7 Action News Viewer
Gibson from Irish Hills7 Action News Viewer, Gail Reitzel-Estes
Happy International Dog Day!7 Action News Viewer
Happy International Dog Day!7 Action News Viewer
Monty from Livonia
7 Action News Viewer, Sherry Frazier Chaffin