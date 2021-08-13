Aug. 13 is International Lefthanders’ Day.
According to lefthandersday.com, a group launched the day in 1992 to include worldwide celebrations. The day is most widely celebrated in the United Kingdom, where a number of organizations hold organized events.
Here are five fast facts about lefties, according to lefthandersday.com:
- Left-handers adjust more readily to seeing under water.
- Most left-handers draw figures facing to the right.
- Four out of the original five designers of the Macintosh computer were left-handed.
- Left-handers excel in tennis, baseball, swimming and fencing
- One in four Apollo astronauts were left-handed, which is 250 percent higher than normal levels of left-handedness.
Famous south paws include Albert Einstein, Cary Grant, Tom Cruise, Yogi Berra, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, Judy Garland and Henry Ford.