Aug. 13 is International Lefthanders’ Day.

According to lefthandersday.com, a group launched the day in 1992 to include worldwide celebrations. The day is most widely celebrated in the United Kingdom, where a number of organizations hold organized events.

Here are five fast facts about lefties, according to lefthandersday.com:

Left-handers adjust more readily to seeing under water. Most left-handers draw figures facing to the right. Four out of the original five designers of the Macintosh computer were left-handed. Left-handers excel in tennis, baseball, swimming and fencing One in four Apollo astronauts were left-handed, which is 250 percent higher than normal levels of left-handedness.

Famous south paws include Albert Einstein, Cary Grant, Tom Cruise, Yogi Berra, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, Judy Garland and Henry Ford.