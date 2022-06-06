It's o-fish-al: Man breaks Michigan record with flathead catfish catch

(WXYZ) — Now that’s a big fish.

An Indiana man recently broke Michigan’s record with his flathead catfish catch.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Lloyd Tanner caught a flathead catfish that weighed 53.35 pounds and measured 48 inches in the St. Joe River on May 29.

The previous state-record flathead catfish weighed 52 pounds and was 46.02 inches long.

"I've been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years," Tanner said in a press release. "What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish."

Check out a current list of Michigan state-record fish by species here.