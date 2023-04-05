‘It’s really painful': Lyoya family reflects on Patrick’s death one year later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — In the past, the Lyoya family rarely traveled to Grand Rapids. They’re from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and when they immigrated to the United States, they settled near Lansing.

Now, they frequently travel to the city, where their their son Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed during a traffic stop.

Tuesday marked one year since his death. Every day since, the Lyoyas have lived with the pain.

“It has been a year ever since when I buried my son. I laid him down to rest,” Peter Lyoya said speaking through Swahili translator Israel Siku. “And ever since, me, my wife, my children, we have been living in fear.”

FOX 17 The Lyoya family speaks one year after Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer

On that spring morning in 2022, Lyoya was killed on a street in southeast Grand Rapids, shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Since then, Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was fired and charged with second-degree murder, but his trial has been delayed, while the family still grieves a son.

“As a mother, I’m in pain. Not just in pain but deeply wounded because today’s the day that my son was buried. He has been down there decomposed, rotting, while the killer who killed my son is still free,” Dorcas Lyoya said speaking through Siku. “Again, as a mother, to realize that in the house you have all the children and one is missing and you look and you think this can be the next thing that will happen to my son, the other one, it’s really painful.”

Dorcas Lyoya cried as she spoke about her son.

The Lyoyas, their attorney Ven Johnson and former Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack joined the family for interviews at the J.W. Marriott on Tuesday, who reflected on changes in the community in the past year.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Lyoya's burial in April 2022

“The last year has been traumatic for the family. It’s been traumatic and heartbreaking for the community. No matter what side you’re on, the issue, it split the community in half,” said Womack, who's been by the family’s side since the fatal shooting.

But Womack says he's hopeful.

“So to see signs out that say ‘Justice For Patrick’ even a year later, just shows that people are supporting this family,” Womacks said.

Beyond just Grand Rapids, Patrick’s death gained national attention. Civil rights leaders came to the city to help the family, with attorney Ben Crump taking on the case and Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy at Lyoya's funeral. Peaceful protests and rallies were held locally and statewide.

“Our focus today is to be here for our clients, to support them, love them, give them whatever comfort that we can,” Johnson said. “A week from today, Tuesday April 11 at the Detroit Cadillac Hotel, Ben Crump and I will be having a press conference where we have a significant, very detailed meaningful update on the case.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Rev. Al Sharpton and Atty Ben Crump at Lyoya's funeral in April 2022.

The Lyoyas, Womack and Johnson were present for court proceedings, including Schurr’s preliminary hearing in October 2022. The trial was initially set to begin in spring 2023. However, it was pushed to October, which upset the family.

“You got to relive it over and over again,” Patrick’s brother Thomas said. “Every time you push the day and stuff, it’s starting to become, it’s starting to feel like maybe this is some type of game they’re trying to play.”

Thomas said he’s felt agitated with the legal process.

The family agreed. They added that they’re in fear of the same thing happening to them. However, they remain hopeful that Schurr will be held accountable soon.

“They keep pushing up the case. The only way I can remember my son good is when I get the justice about my son,” Peter Lyoya said through Siku. “When I get the justice and I know the case it settled, I can say I know my son died for something, that at least he also got the justice that he deserved.”