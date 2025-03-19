'It's reckless': Surveillance video shows thieves target unlocked vehicles in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a rash of attempted vehicle break-ins in Ecorse.

Surveillance video shows several men quickly hopping out of a vehicle looking for unlocked cars to steal from. They then took off just as fast.

"You see them hopping out of the car and everyone goes a different direction. Everyone pulls the driver door on each car to try to see if they could get into something," Jazmeane Griffen said.

You can watch the surveillance video below:

Surveillance video: Attempted car break-ins captured in Ecorse

The masked men targeted unlocked cars, hitting several streets in Ecorse, according to Griffen and some of her neighbors.

"It's reckless, really. Like you're not thinking about anybody else but yourself for something, some small petty cash," Griffen said.

She says this happened around 8 a.m. Sunday on Ridge Street.

They weren't able to get into her car since it was locked, but she believes the reckless would-be thieves backed into her vehicle, damaging it.

"They completely, like the whole left side of it's completely messed up. The whole under covering for my tire came off," Griffen said.

Griffen says she reported the incident and the suspect vehicle to police.

Other people living nearby saw suspicious activity, but police say no one else reported it.

"I seen three guys jump in the Saturn SUV, black Saturn and they took off in between the field," John Harrison said.

Harrison says he saw the masked men take off but didn't say anything because his car wasn't targeted.

He also saw his neighbor trying to stop them, using his car to block the street.

"I though it was crazy," Harrison said.

Stacy Krug says some items were stolen from her neighbor's vehicle.

"When we came out, their car door was actually wide open and we had seen the car pulling off, so we really didn't know what was going on," Krug said.

She believes these same masked men have been there before.

"We're really kind of sick of the crime around here. We live across the street from the police station and nothing ever happens. We've made reports, they don't care," Krug said.

A detective with the Ecorse Police Department told me over the phone that they haven't received any reports related to the videos of the dark-colored Saturn SUV, but they are looking for it.

If your car was targeted or broken into, police say it's not too late to make a report. Adding a time frame is helpful as well as any surveillance video that can be downloaded and shared.

"I feel like it was just a get in, get out before anyone woke up type of thing, so it's just frustrating," Griffen said.

