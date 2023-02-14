'It's scary and it's real': Students on campus react to deadly shooting at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Michigan State University are reacting after multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting incident on campus in East Lansing Monday night.

MSU says shots were fired around 8:18 p.m. The shooting suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said during an update after midnight on Tuesday.

People were urged to shelter in place as police investigate the incident. The shelter in place has since been lifted.

Shots were fired near Berkey Hall, MSU Union and IM East. Victims are reportedly being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

MSU student Dylan Seba spoke with 7 Action News by phone. He told us he and two of his friends were barricaded inside of a dorm. Seba says he normally would be were the shootings were taking place.

"It's scary. I mean, there's police everywhere, so many sirens. It's madness," Seba said.

He says students were notified to "run, hide, fight, barricade your doors."

"At the moment, we thought well, this is dramatic. But, obviously it's not and it's just — it's scary and it's real," Seba said. "Everyone has checked in with me. I've gotten countless calls."

While speaking with 7 Action News, Seba heard banging outside his dorm and he and his friends took cover.

MSU student speaks after shooting incident on campus

"All I can hear in the back of my head is a bunch of prayers, thinking about how much I love my family. But I want to just see the next day honestly," he said.

While on campus, 7 Action News crews saw students running toward them for help.

One student said she was inside Akers when her brother called to tell her there was an active shooter.

"When someone heard shooting... everyone started running and screaming," she said.

The student and her friend said they didn't know where to go.

"People think these things aren’t going to happen to them until they do," another student said.

Students speak after shots fired at Michigan State University

Another student, Erica Humphrey, told us "This is definitely terrifying... Right this minute, I don’t know what I’m feeling … definitely anxious, just wanting to know all of the information that I can."

Police say the following places have been cleared: Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall.

Police are telling people not to come to campus Tuesday.

"All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities," MSU tweeted.

Michigan State University Police provide update on shooting at MSU campus

Parents were told by police to avoid the area as they worked to control the scene. They're also warning of misinformation circulating and say to only follow officials sources for accurate information.

