'It's sickening': 12-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Berkley, police say

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Berkley police are hoping to catch a man who they say tried to kidnap a 12-year old girl.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5 p.m. near the area of Kipling and Sunnyknoll avenues.

So far, police haven't gotten a lot of tips or solid leads.

Police say the suspect grabbed the young girl just blocks away from Anderson Middle School. During the incident, she didn't freeze, according police; she kicked him and got away.

In a Facebook post police said:

"The suspect is described as a pale skinned White Male, Approximately 6’5”, medium build. The victim stated he was wearing a Black Hooded Sweatshirt with the hood drawn up around his face, Black Beanie Cap, Black “Covid” mask, Black North Face Jacket, Blue jeans with “rips” near the thighs, and Tan Work Boots.





The suspect got into a White Work van, Similar in description to a White Chevy Cargo Van, with a ladder and PVC Pipe on top. The vehicle had some rust, but no other markings."

"It's sickening, really," said Ken Whitmore, who lives in the area.

The young girl was nearly abducted just feet away from Whitmore's house. He's a dad to a 16-year-old and has a vested interest in catching the person who did this.

"My wife told me about this and I was like, oh my gosh, what is going on. We have a camera on the front door. I quickly was looking at it. I thought, we got a white vehicle, but it wasn't a van," Whitmore said.

Whitmore was hoping to catch the suspect on camera.

"There are two schools," Whitmore said. "The middle and the high school. There's constant traffic, very busy, so someone had to see something."

7 Action News spoke to neighbors in all four directions of this intersection.

Unfortunately, many have their Ring camera sensitivities turned down because cars are constantly driving by.

"The last thing I have on my Ring camera was 4:18 (p.m.), so I wasn't really any help. But he did tell me about the incident and I am so proud of the girl for kicking and running and screaming," said Kevin Quinn, who lives nearby.

Police say the victim scared the attempted abductor off.

The incident has neighbors on high alert. One man we spoke to was even fixing his broken Ring camera in case something like this happens again.

"Hopefully, we can catch the guy and we can just learn from it. Our community and every other community out there that there are people out there like this. You got to teach your kids," Whitmore said.

A sergeant with Berkley police told us they haven't been able to find any video from neighbors showing the suspect or the van.

If you heard, saw or captured anything on your camera that you think would be helpful, contact Berkley Public Safety at 248-658-3380.

