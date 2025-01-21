'It's too serious.' Neighbors stranded by ice as city works to fix water main break

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A neighborhood on Detroit's west side is still digging out after hundreds of gallons of water came rushing onto a street following a water main break.

It's story we first told you about on Tuesday.

The water main break happened on Vaughan and Constance — turning the road into a river, forcing neighbors to stay inside their homes.

I went out to speak to the city about what they believe may have led to the main break, and neighbors are concerned about how things will shake out as we anticipate colder weather overnight.

"It was at least two or three cars that were stuck in the ice for at least a day," said Drey Skonie of Detroit.

Neighbors on the west side are looking for relief as some are stranded inside with no running water.

"It's too serious, we're talking about children and families. And no running water in the wintertime is cold," he said.

Vince Palmer says "the mail hasn't ran, cars come down the middle of the street, they get stuck. A lot of neighbors out here pushing and digging, trying to get each other off."

Palmer says it's an issue this neighborhood has dealt with for years, but this is first time it's happened while it's this cold.

"I been here for 10 years and 8 out of the 10, whenever it rains, we get a flood out here. I call it my lakefront property. It's a joke when you can play out here with your boats, but when it's cold like this, it's nothing but an inconvenience," he said.

The city's water and sewerage department says they're dealing with more than 10 water main breaks across Detroit and this one is the worst.

And the cold weather makes cleanup even harder.

"The pumping is very important, so we gotta make sure our pumps work. We would normally have our big vacuum trucks out here. They're called vactors, but the temperature is so low that that equipment would actually freeze in this weather," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, Detroit Water & Sewerage Department .

We asked if aging infrastructure plays a role in any way.

"New piping does help, but more today it's more about the weather. The drastic change in temperature putting pressure on the pipes underground causing them to break," said Peckinpaugh.

DWSD says the pipe that broke here was nearly a century old.

The city is currently working through a $500 million capital improvement plan to replace vulnerable sewer lines and water mains like it — fixes neighbors say are needed now.

"A simple rain shouldn't flood up a street, and it's been long enough, so they should be able to have the resources, so we don't have to deal with this in the middle of the winter," said Palmer.

