(WXYZ) — Customs and Border Protection agents seized ivory tusk bracelets from a traveler at Detroit Metro Airport.

They tweeted out a photo of the bracelet on Friday, which is also Endangered Species Day.

African elephants are being poached at alarming levels to supply the illegal ivory trade," CBP said in the tweet. "CBP works closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to enforce laws protecting threatened and endangered animals."