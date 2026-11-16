Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
News

J Dilla earns posthumous Grammy nomination; Jack White also nominated

Detroit Train Station Concert
AP
Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Train Station Concert
Posted
Add WXYZ as a Google Preferred Source

The 2026 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Monday morning, and late Detroit rapper & producer J Dilla earned a nomination posthumously.

Dilla is nominated alongside Busta Rhymes for "DILLAGENCE II," which was released in August and is a follow-up to the 2007 mixtape released.

Watch below: The latest headlines from WXYZ

Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this week

"DILLAGENCE II" is nominated for Best Rap Album, and the song "This Woman" is also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Rhymes said that Dilla left him with over 300 beats before he died in 2006.

"I'm a huge fan of Dilla, I think Dilla is probably top three best producers in the world. To me, my top three favorite producers ever are Dr. Dre, Q-Tip, and J Dilla," Rhymes said to GQ.

Detroit rocker Jack White is also nominated for Best Rock Album for "Frozen Charlotte," which was released earlier this year.

Watch Light Up The Season on 7!