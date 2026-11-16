J Dilla earns posthumous Grammy nomination; Jack White also nominated

The 2026 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Monday morning, and late Detroit rapper & producer J Dilla earned a nomination posthumously.

Dilla is nominated alongside Busta Rhymes for "DILLAGENCE II," which was released in August and is a follow-up to the 2007 mixtape released.

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"DILLAGENCE II" is nominated for Best Rap Album, and the song "This Woman" is also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Rhymes said that Dilla left him with over 300 beats before he died in 2006.

"I'm a huge fan of Dilla, I think Dilla is probably top three best producers in the world. To me, my top three favorite producers ever are Dr. Dre, Q-Tip, and J Dilla," Rhymes said to GQ.

Detroit rocker Jack White is also nominated for Best Rock Album for "Frozen Charlotte," which was released earlier this year.