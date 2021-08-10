Watch
Founder of Garden Fresh Gourmet dies at 68

Anne Nicolazzo
jack Aronson
Posted at 3:43 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 15:48:03-04

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The beloved founder of Garden Fresh Gourmet, Jack Aronson, passed away at the age of 68.

Aronson and his wife co-founded Garden Fresh products, at a small location in Ferndale, before surging in size and popularity. In 2015,
Garden Fresh Gourmet proudly joined the Campbell Soup Company family of brands.

Many city leaders and local organizations took to social media to remember him.

