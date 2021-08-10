Founder of Garden Fresh Gourmet dies at 68

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The beloved founder of Garden Fresh Gourmet, Jack Aronson, passed away at the age of 68.
Aronson and his wife co-founded Garden Fresh products, at a small location in Ferndale, before surging in size and popularity. In 2015,
Garden Fresh Gourmet proudly joined the Campbell Soup Company family of brands.
Many city leaders and local organizations took to social media to remember him.
Jack Aronson’s passion was authentic and contagious. From modest Ferndale roots to leader of an international company and the city’s largest employer (Garden Fresh Gourmet), he never really changed. His generous spirit and devotion to community live on. I’ll miss him dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ejcu5gMhbr— David Coulter (@davidwcoulter) August 10, 2021