Jack White adds 2nd stage to Pine Knob show with $6 beers, $2 hot dogs

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is making his first-ever show at Pine Knob this summer an even bigger event with a second stage, discounted drinks and more.

In a post on social media, Pine Knob said that Jack White's sold out show will feature a second stage with music just after gates open.

According to Pine Knob, the Third Man stage will have music from the band Ty and another band Dori starting at 5:20 p.m. There will also be $6 beers, $2 hot dogs and a rolling record store.

For White's main stage act, he has tapped Easy Action and Prostitute to be the openers. Prostitute is a band from Dearborn.

The parking lot opens at 2:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to tailgate ahead of the show. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the show. It will be a phone-free show.

White's newest album, "Frozen Charlotte," is set to be released on July 10, the same day the North American tour kicks off.