Jack White adds show in Flint at The Whiting on Aug. 20

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is playing his first-ever show in Flint this summer as part of The Supply Chain Issues Tour.

White announced the added show, which will happen on Aug. 20 at The Whiting.

Presales begin at 12 p.m. Tuesday for Third Man Records Vault Members and Citi Cardholders can access advance tickets starting June 22 at 10 a.m.

This will be White's first show in Michigan since he played Detroit and Grand Rapids to start the tour in April.

During his first show at The Masonic Temple, he got engaged and married to singer Olivia Jean.