Jack White announces 2 Detroit shows on 'No Name' world tour

Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit rocker Jack White is coming back to Detroit for two shows next year as part of a tour in support of his new album.

The "No Name" tour will begin in Dec. 1 and play in Mexico, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Canada and the U.S.

He'll play at The Masonic Temple on April 12 and 13 and then at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids on April 15.

Presale tickets will be available to Third Man Records Vault members starting on Nov. 15 and fans can get presale access for tickets started next week.

White released his sixth studio album, "No Name," on Aug. 2 after dropping a white vinyl record at Third Man Records locations.

He's previously played surprise pop-up shows throughout the country, including in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

