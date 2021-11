Jack White announces first new album in 4 years to be released in 2022

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is coming out with his first new album in four years – announcing two new albums coming out in 2022.

White's first album, "Fear of the Down," will be released on April 8, 2022, followed by "Entering Heaven Alive" on July 22, 2022.

Both albums are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD, and additional limited-edition vinyl variants will be released through White's Third Man records.

White also released a new song and music video for "Taking Me Back," which was directed by White and Lauren Dunn.

There aren't many details about the album available, other than a tracklist. One song in "Fear of the Down" features Q-TIP, from A Tribe Called Quest.

FEAR OF THE DAWN Track List:

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE Track List:

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)