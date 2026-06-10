Jack White announces new album 'Frozen Charlotte' will be released on July 10

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White announced his seventh studio album titled "Frozen Charlotte" will be released on July 10.

The album features Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass and Bobby Emmett on keys and was recorded at White's Third Man Studio in Nashville.

According to Third Man Records, the album "shows Jack carrying on the same raucous, raw, and frenetic energy from his lauded 2024 album, 'No Name.'"

It features 13 tracks and "is an intense rock and roll punch" with blues underpinnings.

The album also is being released one day before White begins a tour that will take him around the world. He'll play his first-ever show at Pine Knob on July 25.

According to White, the album will be available on black vinyl. There will be a limited-edition "Zug Island Blue" vinyl at Third Man Records, and a limited-edition "Chrome" for the tour and the web store.

Pre-order is available now.