Jack White announces new tour, which will open in Detroit with 2 shows in April

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is going on tour and he'll open it with two shows in his hometown.

"The Supply Chain Issues Tour" will kick off on April 8 and April 9 at The Masonic Temple. That's also the day his new album, "Fear of the Down," will be released.

Last month, White announced his first new albums coming out in four years.

White's first album, "Fear of the Down," will be released on April 8, 2022, followed by "Entering Heaven Alive" on July 22, 2022.

Both albums are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD, and additional limited-edition vinyl variants will be released through White's Third Man records.

White also released a new song and music video for "Taking Me Back," which was directed by White and Lauren Dunn.

The tour will take him around the country through the spring and then into Europe during the summer before coming back to the U.S. in August.

Tickets go on sale for the tour on Dec. 17.