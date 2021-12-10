Watch
News

Actions

Jack White announces new tour, which will open in Detroit with 2 shows in April

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rick Diamond
<p>MCMINNVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 29: Singer/Songwriter Jack White Hosts Tennessee Tourism &amp; Third Man Records 333 Feet Underground at Cumberland Caverns on September 29, 2017 in McMinnville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tennessee Tourism)</p>
Cell phones will be banned at Jack White's upcoming Detroit concert
Posted at 12:14 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:15:26-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is going on tour and he'll open it with two shows in his hometown.

"The Supply Chain Issues Tour" will kick off on April 8 and April 9 at The Masonic Temple. That's also the day his new album, "Fear of the Down," will be released.

Last month, White announced his first new albums coming out in four years.

White's first album, "Fear of the Down," will be released on April 8, 2022, followed by "Entering Heaven Alive" on July 22, 2022.

Both albums are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD, and additional limited-edition vinyl variants will be released through White's Third Man records.

White also released a new song and music video for "Taking Me Back," which was directed by White and Lauren Dunn.

The tour will take him around the country through the spring and then into Europe during the summer before coming back to the U.S. in August.

Tickets go on sale for the tour on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!