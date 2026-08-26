Jack White honors Dolly Parton with 'Jolene' cover during show in London

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White honored Dolly Parton hours after it was announced that she died at the age of 80.

White, playing a show in London on Tuesday night, played Parton's hit song "Jolene" during the concert.

You can watch it below.

Other artists around the world also paid tribute to Parton, including Eminem, who shared a letter Dolly sent to him when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words," Eminem wrote alongside the letter.