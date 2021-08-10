Jack White opening Third Man Records location in London

(WXYZ) — Jack White and Third Man Records announced a new store in London, the first location outside of the United States and the European headquarters for the label.

This is the third Third Man Records location that includes a building in Nashville and another in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood.

Located at 1 Marshall St., the store will officially open on Saturday, Sept. 25. It's two stories and will include a retail space and a live music venue called "The Blue Basement." White personally dseigned the space.

White came up with the concept of the store and created it throughout 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the opening of the store, Third Man Records approached some of their favorite UK artists to record something brand new or contribute something unheard to the Third Man Records catalog. The artsists include Paul Weller, David Ruffin, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Cornershop, Gina Birch of The Raincoats and the lost Manchester group, The Magic Roundabout. The releases will be available to buy on vinyl at the Third Man Webstore and all three Third Man Records stores.

