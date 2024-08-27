Jack White performing at Ann Arbor this weekend

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is performing in Ann Arbor this weekend as part of a tour after a new album release this month.

White will play The Blind Pig on Sunday, Sept. 1 with doors opening at 7 p.m.

He will also perform with the garage rock band Hentchmen at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival on Monday, Sept. 2.

Tickets for the Ann Arbor show go on sale at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 for Third Man Vault members and at 1 p.m. to the general public.

Earlier this month, White released the "No Name" album and then performed at show at St. Andrew's in Detroit.

He posted on Instagram on Aug. 13 that people had been asking about tour dates.

"We don't know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago. People keep saying that these are 'pop up shows' we've been playing, well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the 'shows,'" White wrote on Instagram.