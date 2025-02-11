Jack White releases 'No Name Live EP' ahead of new world tour

Detroit rocker Jack White released a new live album on Tuesday ahead of the start of his "No Name Tour."

The "No Name Live EP" is available on all streaming services and comes after the surprise release of "No Name" last July. White originally did a surprise release at Third Man Records locations before eventually releasing it to the public two weeks later at the start of August.

According to the record company, "No Name Live EP" is a five-song collection of tracks taken from his 2024 edition of the tour, where he played surprise shows at small venues around the world.

The "No Name Tour" kicked off earlier this month in Brooklyn and includes two stops in Detroit in April.

The tracklist for "No Name Live EP" is:



That’s How I’m Feeling – Live at Bluebird Theater, Oct. 8, 2024 Old Scratch Blues – Live at Odeon Theatre, Dec. 11, 2024 Archbishop Harold Holmes – Live at The Earl, July 29, 2024 Morning at Midnight – Live at Toad’s Place, Sept. 10, 2024 Rough on Rats (If You're Asking) – Live at Trees, Nov. 13, 2024

"No Name" is White's sixth studio album and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. He has 36 solo Grammy nomination and 46 overall, with 16 total Grammy wins.