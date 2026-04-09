Jack White to play first-ever show at Pine Knob this July

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is playing his first-ever show at Pine Knob this summer.

Fresh off releasing two songs last week and playing "Saturday Night Live," White announced the show at the amphitheatre in Clarkston will be on Saturday, July 25.

The two songs, "Derecho Demonico" and "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs," are available now and vinyl is on sale a Third Man Records in Detroit.

It's his first new music since 2024 when he released the "No Name" album.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. and fans can register for a presale here.