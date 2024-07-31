Jack White's 'No Name' album being released to the public on Thursday

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is releasing his new album "No Name" to the public on Thursday, two weeks after a secret drop to people at Third Man Records.

The album was given out for free to people who purchased something at Third Man Records on July 19, and the album will be available at Third Man Records locations starting Thursday.

There is a Third Man Records location in Midtown Detroit.

According to an Instagram post, the album will be available digitally and in select Indie record stores starting on Friday, Aug. 2.