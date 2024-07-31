Watch Now
Jack White's 'No Name' album being released to the public on Thursday

Detroit Train Station Concert
Jack White performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White is releasing his new album "No Name" to the public on Thursday, two weeks after a secret drop to people at Third Man Records.

The album was given out for free to people who purchased something at Third Man Records on July 19, and the album will be available at Third Man Records locations starting Thursday.

There is a Third Man Records location in Midtown Detroit.

According to an Instagram post, the album will be available digitally and in select Indie record stores starting on Friday, Aug. 2.

