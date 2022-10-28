James and Jennifer Crumbley to appear in court Friday morning

(WXYZ) — James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, will face a judge on Friday.

It comes just days after their son, Ethan, admitted to killing four of his classmates and shooting seven others in a mass shooting inside the high school on Nov. 30.

Both are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

The hearing will focus on expert testimony ahead of their trial, which is scheduled to begin in January.

In court on Monday, the now 16-year-old Ethan indicated that he gave his father money to buy the gun used during the mass shooting.

He admitted to all 24 counts he was charged with, including first-degree murder and terrorism. Following that trial date, the judge also set at rial date for James and Jennifer scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.

There has been some back and forth between the defense and the prosection. The attorneys for the parents have tried to get the case tossed out, and have argued that their clients won't be able to get a fair trial.

Earlier this month, the parents' attorneys filed motions – one arguing they are not directly responsible for those four deaths nearly a year ago.

At this point, their case has not been toss out, so it's moving forward.