James Craig calls for AG to investigate after election bureau's claims of invalid signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP MODIFIED) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling for the Attorney General to launch an investigation after the state election bureau said late Monday that Craig and four other Repbulican candidates for governor failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary.

The reports issued by staff were a major blow to Craig, who has led in polling, and businessman Perry Johnson, who has spent millions of his own money to campaign. Democrats had challenged their petitions, alleging forgery, duplicates and other issues. Another GOP candidate, Tudor Dixon, also had contested Craig’s signatures.

Craig released the following statement on Tuesday, blaming the issue on circulators:

“The job of the Attorney General is to enforce the laws of our state. It is clear now that our campaign, along with several others, have been defrauded by these criminals. Whether for political or monetary gain, these individuals must be held accountable for their actions.

We cannot allow something so devious to go unanswered. As our campaign continues to go through the process to get on the ballot, I urge Attorney General Dana Nessel to fully investigate those responsible for defrauding my campaign and the campaigns impacted by this intentional act. We must put partisanship aside and stop this from ever happening again. Protecting our democracy starts with safeguarding the ballot access process.”

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet Thursday to consider the elections bureau’s recommendations. Republican candidates could end up going to court if they do not make the ballot.

Bureau staff also determined that three other lesser-known GOP candidates — Michael Brown, Donna Brandenburg and Michael Markey — did not turn in enough valid signatures.

If the canvassers agree with the findings, the 10-person field would be cut in half to five.

