James Craig to file for write-in campaign today for Michigan's primary election for governor

(WXYZ & ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was disqualified from the governor's race last month following discrepancies with voter signatures. But the former front-runner for the Michigan GOP primary election announced Tuesday that's he's headed to the Michigan Department of State Bureau of Elections in Lansing this morning to file as a write-in candidate.

"We are moving forward. We never stopped, and we never will," said Craig in a press release.

Craig's campaign said he plans to file the documents around 11:30 a.m.

"I look forward to serving and leading Michigan to a better economy, public safety, education, and overall quality of life. It will take some work from everyone who believes in my campaign. Together we can win as a write-in," he said in a statement.

James Craig launches write-in campaign; other disqualified candidates dispute ballot boot

Craig was one of five booted off the ballot last month. Perry Johnson, the other front-runner was also denied. A federal judge in Michigan on Monday refused Johnson's request to halt the printing of ballots for the GOP primary or to put his name on the ballot for governor, further dashing Johnson's chances at challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Five candidates remain in the Republican primary: Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt.

Kelley was charged last week with misdemeanors for his actions while attending the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His lawyer said Kelley plans to remain in the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

