James & Jennifer Crumbley, parents of suspected Oxford school shooter, to stand trial

(WXYZ) — A judge ruled Thursday that James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, will stand trial.

Judge Julie Nicholson just ruled that James and Jennifer Crumbley should face trial for 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling. — Kim Russell WXYZ (@kimrussell7) February 24, 2022

Jennifer and James Crumbley were in the 52nd District Court Thursday for the second day of their preliminary examinations in front of District Court Judge Julie Nicholson.

The parents are being charged with involuntary manslaughter as prosecutors claim the two failed to intervene when their son showed signs of mental distress, including making disturbing drawings prior to the shooting.

The preliminary exams gave a glimpse into the lives of James and Jennifer Cumbley as witnesses talked about their marriage, day-to-day lives, work-life, and each parent's perceived relationship with Ethan.

An Oakland County Sheriff Sgt is describing what was allegedly found in Ethan Crumbley’s bedroom. Prosecutors shared pictures of a coin with a Nazi symbol, a dresser covered in rodent feces, ammo, and target shooting silhouettes on the wall. pic.twitter.com/uOEu4DggLP — Kim Russell WXYZ (@kimrussell7) February 24, 2022

Through multiple witness testimonies, the prosecution painted a picture of a couple focused on their horses, and at times dating outside their marriage, while their son battled disturbing and violent thoughts.

A detective working the case also pointed out their son’s social media posts seem to brag about the gun his parents allegedly bought for him. That same gun was used on November 30th to kill four of his classmates, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

