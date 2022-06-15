Jan. 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour before attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection released video on Wednesday of a Capitol tour led by a Republican lawmaker the day before the attack, showing at least one participant taking photos of stairwells and tunnels in the Capitol complex.

It also shows a man walking toward the Capitol the next day making threats toward Democrats.

The committee says it is the same man. Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk has so far declined to speak to the committee.

The Capitol Police said in a letter to Republicans this week that after reviewing surveillance video they do not consider the tour suspicious.