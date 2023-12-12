January & February are peak months to see owls in Michigan; here's your guide

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people that January and February are the best times to see owls in the state.

According to the DNR, owls spend the winter in Michigan, and the leafless trees and frozen ground make it much easier to see the large feathered visitors from the north.

There's even a chance you'll see snowy owls, which often make appearances even in metro Detroit.

According to the DNR, the eastern Upper Peninsula is one of the best places to view winter owls. There's even a Shore to Shore Birding Trail that can help guide you with driving routes and specific viewing opportunities.

According to the Audubon Great Lakes, Boreal and Arctic owls visit the Great Lakes region every year. They include Snowy Owls, North Hawk Owls, Great Great Owls and the rare Boreal Owl.

Those are on top of year-round owl residents in Michigan which include great horned, eastern screech and barred owls.

The DNR said they will start to hoot and holler at dusk and dawn in January and February to establish their nesting territories and find a mate.

If you do encounter owls, the DNR has a list of best practices. They include:

