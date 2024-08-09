Japanese-inspired cocktail bar opens inside lower level of The Book Tower

A new Japanese-inspired cocktail bar has opened inside the lower level of The Book Tower, the latest bar and restaurant inside the renovated building.

The Aladdin Sane quietly opened with a list of cocktails, Japanese whisky, plus other whiskies.

There are only nine seats at the bar and 23 lounge seats, which they say will offer an intimate and bespoke experience.

It was designed by Stokes Architecture + Design and draws inspiration from traditional Japanese cocktail bars in Tokyo. One of those characteristics is bars and tables of the same height.

It's named in honor of David Bowie's 1973 album "Aladdin Sane" with cocktails inspired by its tracks.

On the menu, you'll find rare drinks like the Yamakazi 18th 100th Anniversary Edition, and the only bottle in a Michigan bar of Glenfiddich 29 Year Grand Yozakura.

Other restaurants and bars that have opened in The Book Tower include Le Supreme, a French restaurant, Kamper's, a rooftop bar, Bar Rotunda, Hiroki-San and Sakazuki.

The Book Tower opened last August after a massive $300 million renovation by Bedrock.