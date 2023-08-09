Jaylin Brazier, man accused in death of Zion Foster, is headed to trial

(WXYZ) — A man accused of killing his cousin is headed to trial. Jaylin Brazier faces a charge of second degree murder in the death of Zion Foster.

Police say on January 4, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned.

Police say Brazier told them that he got high with his cousin in January of 2022 and panicked when she stopped breathing.

Investigators believe he threw Zion's body in a dumpster in Highland Park. A landfill search in Lenox Township came up empty. Her body has not been recovered.

In June, Brazier was arrested and charged in her murder.

After two days of testimony, the judge decided there’s enough evidence to send the case to circuit court.

