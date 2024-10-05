JD Vance returning to Michigan to campaign at Eastern Market in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Michigan next week for a campaign event in Detroit, the Trump campaign announced.

The Ohio senator is scheduled to speak at Eastern Market on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Doors to the event open at noon.

To register to attend the event, visit former President Donald Tump's campaign website.

Both the Trump and Harris campaigns have been making weekly visits to Michigan, a battleground state, as the presidential election nears.

Vance visited Auburn Hills on Wednesday, the day after the vice presidential debate with Democratic nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

JD Vance campaigns in Auburn Hills one day after the vice presidential debate

Trump rallied at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in Redford Township and Flint on Friday.

