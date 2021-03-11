Jeep unveils all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep officially unveiled the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on Thursday, bringing back the vehicle that originally came out in the early 1960s.

Built in Warren, the Wagoneer will be available in Series I, II and III, and the Grand Wagoneer will feature trims for Series I, II, III and Obsidian.

They are scheduled to arrive in showrooms in the second half of 2021.

The three-row Wagoneer will start at just under $60,000, while the Grand Wagoneer will start around $87,000, but can get above the $100,000 mark.

There will be 20-inch wheels on the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, with an option for 22-inch, while the Grand Wagoneer Obsidian will come with 22-inch black wheels, a black Onyx grill and much more.