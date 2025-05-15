Jeep & Visit Detroit to become official shirt sponsor for Juventus FC

(WXYZ) — Visit Detroit and Jeep have partnered up to become the official jersey sponsor for the Italian professional soccer club Juventus FC.

The team announced the partnership earlier this week with Stellantis Europe and the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, which runs Visit Detroit.

Jeep will be the main sponsor of the match-day jersey for the men's first team, JWomen and NextGen for all domestic, UEFA and FIFA competitions starting this season, Juventus said. The sponsorship will also run through the 2027-2028 season.

According to Juventus, the Jeep agreement totals €69 million, which includes €4 million for the rest of this season, €19 million for 2025-2026 and €23 million for the rest of the seasons.

Visit Detroit will be the second spot on the front of the match-day jerseys for the men's first team, JWomen and NextGen for all domestic competitions, but excluding UEFA and FIFA competitions. The fee for that was not disclosed, but Juventus said it is "significantly lower" than that of the Jeep sponsorship agreements.