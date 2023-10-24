Jenna Ellis becomes latest Trump lawyer to plead guilty over efforts to overturn Georgia's election

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorney Jenna Ellis has pleaded guilty to reduced charges over efforts to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Ellis is the fourth defendant in the case to enter into a plea deal with prosecutors. Ellis was a vocal part of Trump's Republican reelection campaign last presidential cycle.

The attorney was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state's anti-racketeering law.

The guilty plea from Ellis comes just days after fellow attorneys and defendants Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro entered guilty pleas.

That means three of the principal architects of the scheme to overturn Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden have agreed to accept responsibility for their crimes.