Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation holds annual 'Jennabration' gala

The Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation held its annual "Jenna-Bration" fundraiser on Saturday night and the Channel 7 team was there to support the great cause.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 26, 2024
The program was founded by our very own reporter, Brett Kast and his family, in loving memory of Brett's sister, Jenna.

Jenna passed away in 2010 following a long battle with cancer.

Our own Glenda Lewis even interviewed Brett back in 2008 after the foundation and the bracelets they were making at the time.

The Foundation carries on Jenna's legacy by bringing joy to children across the state with life-threatening illnesses by granting wishes.

