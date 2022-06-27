Watch Now
News

Actions

Jennifer and James Crumbley due in court Monday

School Shooting Michigan
AP
This combo from photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
School Shooting Michigan
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 08:55:49-04

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 27 in the case against the parents of accused Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have asked the court to restrict pretrial publicity, change the location of the trial, and exclude evidence they argue is irrelevant.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argues the motions should be denied.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's alleged attack which left for Oxford High School students dead in November 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!