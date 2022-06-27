Jennifer and James Crumbley due in court Monday

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 27 in the case against the parents of accused Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have asked the court to restrict pretrial publicity, change the location of the trial, and exclude evidence they argue is irrelevant.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argues the motions should be denied.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's alleged attack which left for Oxford High School students dead in November 2021.

