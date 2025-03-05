Jennifer Crumbley's attorney wants Oakland County prosecutor removed from case

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An attorney for Jennifer Crumbley has filed a motion seeking to remove Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from the case.

Attorney Michael Dezsi filed the motion in Oakland County Court, saying in the motion that McDonald "cannot be trusted to prosecute this case consistent with the constitutional, legal, and ethical duties imposed upon her office."

Watch below: Judge hears arguments over request for new trial in Jennifer Crumbley case

Dezsi cited two secret agreements – called "proffer agreements" – and said that the prosecutor's office hired two public relations firms for a "smear campaign" against the Crumbleys.

Earlier this year, Jennifer was back in court fighting to get a new trial with Deszi arguing the proffer agreements were not properly disclosed. A proffer agreement is a legally binding contract between a defendant or witness and a federal prosecutor.

In this case, it would allow the witness to provide information on the stand with the agreement that the government won't use it against them in court.

Jennifer was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter connected to the deadly Oxford High School shooting in November 2021. Her son was the shooter who killed four students – Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Madisyn Baldwin. Her husband, James, was convicted on the same charges.

The two proffer agreements Dezsi referred to Friday were ones the prosecution made in 2024 with Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins and former Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak.

The prosecution did not tell the defense about the agreements during the 2024 trial, which Desi argues is a violation of the discovery rule.

The discovery rule requires that, upon request, the prosecuting attorney provide any plea agreement, grant of immunity, or other agreement for testimony in connection with the case.

During the hearing in January, The prosecution argued against Dezsi's claims, saying there was no discovery violation, the witnesses were not required to testify, and there was no immunity guaranteed.

"There was no grant of immunity, Judge," said Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast.

"It's not use of immunity?" replied Judge Matthews.

"It is not, Judge. The only way to grant immunity is to petition the court for immunity," said Keast.

Nicholas Ejak and Shawn Hopkins met with the Oxford school shooter and his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, on the day of the shooting. Each was a witness that Jennifer Crumbley did not search her son's backpack or take him home that day.