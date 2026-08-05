Jeremy Moss wins Democratic nomination for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, AP projects

(WXYZ) — Jeremy Moss has won the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, looking to replace Rep. Haley Stevens, who gave up the seat to run for U.S. Senate.

SEE THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Moss beat three others – Aisha Farooqi, John Paul Torres and Don Ufford – in a crowded primary and will now face Troy Mayor Ethan Baker, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Moss, who is from Southfield, served in the Michigan State House and currently serves as a Michigan State Senator.

The 11th Congressional District includes Troy, Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, Pontiac and other parts of Western Oakland County.